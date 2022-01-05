The Burlington Jct. City Council approved a new water billing system during its December 22 meeting.

The city approved an agreement with CourtMoney at no cost for the first year and then 30¢ per meter per month afterward. The new system can be operated remotely and will have the ability to send bills via email as well as text messages for unpaid bills or other community information.

In other business, the council approved to hire engineering firm Lamp Rynearson, Kansas City, for the lagoon project and the minutes from the November meeting.

City Clerk Melissa Cook gave the financial report. She stated the city was up for the month and the savings was made for the bond account.

Scott Conn gave the foreman’s report. He stated the water plant is running well and samples were good. The lagoon samples also came back good.

Cook gave an update on nuisance tickets that have been sent to the city’s lawyer who is waiting for a number so she can file them. They are no longer able to send the tickets to the prosecuting attorney to be filed. Cook will check back with the attorney at the beginning of the year.