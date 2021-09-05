The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision is now in full swing and it consists of 130 teams that have been known as ‘Major College’ through the years. This player production map, based on where the 15,271 FBS players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. This area, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, forms the footprint of the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Only 17 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. A little over one percent of the players are from outside the U.S. However, 58 punters/kickers are from Australia. An eight-fold increase in the last five years.