The Nodaway County Commissioners set the 2022 tax rate at 16¢ per $100 assessed valuation August 31 after a public hearing, where no citizen spoke.

The commissioners could have gone as high as 39¢ and still been in state compliance.

The taxes will allow $638,602 to be levied for the purpose of the maintenance of the Administration Center, which is 11 years old. The initial tax was 16¢ in 2006, but has fluctuated down to 14¢ until recent years. The bank loan annual payment is $356,000. There is presently $554,295.89 in the bank.

“The building is getting in need of repairs,” noted Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker. He listed the HVAC system, elevator repairs and new sealing around the perimeter of the facility’s earth contact as some projects to be addressed.

The commissioners also approved the tax levies for the Senate Bill 40, senior citizens and sheltered workshop at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. Each entity will receive $199,563.