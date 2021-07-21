At the July 12 Hopkins City Council meeting, the alderman approved resolution number 112 for the Hopkins Picnic on August 5, 6 and 7.

Chief Maintenance Operator Chris Bird reported he met with Hopkins Code Enforcement and Building Inspector Jim Wiederholt who said four buildings on Third Street were unsafe. He is working through the proper notices and the process will take approximately 120 days. Bird asked if he should seed down the area after the buildings were removed.

Discussion was held before approval on the Chesnut Lawn and Landscape bill for $5,000 for the removal of trees at the Hopkins Cemetery.

There were no updates on the salt shed.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, will be in Hopkins to complete the 2021 street project after the Hopkins Picnic. Bird announced he has had complaints regarding the oil on Roseberry Street causing problems by getting on residents’ cars. He was able to brush up loose rock on the sides of the roadway into the middle and it seemed to take care of the problem. He will touch base with the crew when they are here doing the street project to see what can keep this from happening in the future.

Discussion was held in connection with the water plant issues that Bird has had to address with the basin and the need to pump it out to make repairs. He does not have an update on other water plant issues at this time.

Discussion was held in connection with the possibility of adding another alderman as signer of checks if one of the other signers are unable to perform the duty of signing. City Clerk Dee O’Riley is to look into the legalities to see if any two aldermen can sign or if it has to be designated and the mayor must be one of the signers.

Bird announced the owner of M & M Pub and Grub across from city hall was complaining about his customers tracking in mud from out front on Third Street. Bird assessed the situation and decided he would need to clean and put some asphalt down to correct the collection of drainage deposits in front of the bar parking area. The aldermen approved Bird to look at correcting this problem. He is to find out how much it will cost and to go ahead if the cost is within reason. If cost does not seem to be within reason then it is to be addressed at the August meeting.

O’Riley requested the August meeting be moved to 7 pm, Monday, August 9 to allow for more time to prepare for the meeting. It was approved.

Alderman Allan Thompson inquired whether a property located south of town was inside city limits or not. O’Riley will need to check into this and report back at the next meeting.