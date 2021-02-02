At the January 20 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, Senior Center Administrator Amie Firavich reported the home-delivered meals daily average had increased to 96 per day, the highest average for the first half of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The daily average for congregate or meals served at the senior center averaged 26 per day. Meals were served 18 days in December.

Firavich said the Angel Program served between 34 to 37 people a month, with approximately $3,500 a month being spent. The Angel Program receives donations from the community and subsidizes meals for individuals age 60 and over who are at or below the national poverty level.

Firavich said the poverty level guidelines were increased in 2020 so more individuals may qualify for the Angel Program assistance. For more information, contact Firavich at the senior center or call 660.562.3999. Donations are always welcomed because the program normally operates at a deficit.

Treasurer Connie McGinness reported on the two funds that are in the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate Inc. Fund had a November 30, 2020 ending balance of $161,300.66, an increase from the beginning fund balance of $151,297.44.

The second fund titled Nodaway County Senior Center Fund had a November 30, 2020 ending balance of $106,998.73, also an increase from the beginning amount of $102,229.10.

Vice President Joe Baumli volunteered to update the senior center history. At the December meeting, President Carolyn Franks had remarked the current history had ended in 2010 or 2011. Baumli may undertake to rewrite the complete history.

In January, Firavich will work with the Northwest marketing intern on the senior center website to determine how to accept donations from it.