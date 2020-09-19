Cases/Population Map, September 18, 2020

“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of cases in each state divided by the population (cases per capita). The darkest shaded states on this map account for over 40% of the cases. For months, states in the South and Southwest have been making headlines with ever increasing cases and deaths. Upper midwest states are following closely behind, as the virus continues its march throughout the nation. 30 States are reporting a rise in confirmed cases over the past week.”