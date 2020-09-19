The Mozingo Lake BBQ event, sanctioned by Kansas City BBQ Society, that was held over Labor Day weekend saw strong competition both locally and from teams across the nation.

The contest, hosted by Nodaway County Fair Board and City of Maryville, was divided into Backyard and Master divisions; plus the People’s Choice for wings.

From the Nodaway County region, there were five teams that competed in the Backyard division. Bristle Ridge BBQ, Chris LaMaster, Guilford, walked away with third place overall and the team also won second with the chicken category and fifth in ribs. Eric Couts’ 102 BBQ, Maryville, took third in the rib category and ninth in the chicken. Bill’s BBQ, Bill Driskell, Maryville, landed seventh in ribs and 10th in chicken. Reed BBQ, Brian Reed, Maryville, placed eighth in chicken and 11th in ribs.

The overall grand champion for the Backyard division was Smokin Toads, Kansas City while the reserve champion was Lems Meat Varnish, from West Virginia.

Locally in the master division the teams, town and their placing overall were: Doug Padgitt’s Toad Hollar BBQ, Maryville, 22; Paul Thompson’s Grill Sergeant Barbeque, Maryville, 25 and 102 BBQ, Maryville, 29. In the chicken category, Toad Hollar BBQ came in 20th; Grill Sergeant Barbeque, 25th and 102 BBQ, 30th. In the pork ribs category, Toad Hollar BBQ, 23; Grill Sergeant Barbeque, 28th and 102 BBQ, 31. In the pork category, 102 BBQ, 19th; Grill Sergeant Barbeque, 24th and Toad Hollar BBQ, 27th. In the brisket category, 102 BBQ, 21; Toad Hollar BBQ, 25th and Grill Sergeant, 26th.

The master’s grand champion was Boomerang BBQ, Texas and reserve champion went to Man Meat BBQ, Kansas City. They will qualify for the nationals representing the state of Missouri as well as possible other national competitions.

The People’s Choice first place went to John Wilson with Fatty Shark team while Wade Wallace with the 102 BBQ took second. Both individuals are from Maryville.

The Nodaway County Fair Board is beginning to plan for the 2021 contest to take place over Labor Day weekend.