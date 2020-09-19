Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The ninth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 80-89 years of age.

 713 confirmed cases

 68 active cases

 636 released from isolation

 20 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 9 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 2 females and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus. There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.