AP Top 25 All-Time Football Rankings

“Many major college football (FBS) programs will not be playing this fall. Instead of anticipating the upcoming season we will focus on the past. This week’s proportional symbol map was compiled from 84 years (1936-2019) of the longest running rankings service, the Associated Press (AP). The All-Time greatest include Oklahoma, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame. The Big Ten and Southeastern (SEC) Conference teams domination is apparent with few teams falling outside of their footprint on this map.”