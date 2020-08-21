Donald Cole Hull, 94, Cameron, formerly of St. Joseph, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Cameron Veterans Home.

He was born March 25, 1926, in Nodaway County, to James A. and Clevia A. Ecker Hull. He was raised in Elmo, and graduated from a Vancouver, WA, high school in 1943.

Mr. Hull’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, August 29 in the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, or the United Methodist Church, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.