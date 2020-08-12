As a part of the Missouri Bicentennial, there is a poster contest for Missouri students to design the state’s bicentennial poster.

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission will select four of the concepts that are submitted, and each of those people will win $200.

The contest is open to two categories: students third to sixth grade and seventh to twelfth grade with the eligibility based on the 2019-2020 school year. Entries must be two-dimensional, whether drawn, painted, etc. but not anything 3D and should focus on sharing Missouri’s stories from the past, present and future. They need to be 8.5 inches by 11 inches and vertically oriented. Students may only submit one entry.

All entries must be sent to the Missouri Bicentennial Commission from a sponsoring institution. The Nodaway County Historical Society is excited to be a sponsoring institution for students in this region. Please submit the posters to the NCHS by September 15. Call in advance to drop off in person, 660.582.8176, or mail the submission to: Nodaway County Historical Society, PO Box 324, Maryville MO 64468.

In addition to the poster, include the student’s first and last name, title of the poster and a short description of it, grade level in the 2019-2020 school year, and the contact information for the student and parent/guardian including mailing address, phone number and email address.

Only two submissions in each of the two age categories can be sent to the Bicentennial Commission, but the NCHS will display all submissions at the museum. Submitted artwork will not be returned

Contact Dr. Elyssa Ford, ebford@nwmissouri.edu, with any questions about the poster contest.