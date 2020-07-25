“This week’s Covid-19 map looks at the change in per capita deaths over the last week. Twenty-one states (includes DC), shaded in blue, have had a decrease. While thirty states are shaded in pink/red, indicating an increase. The increasing states tend to be in the South, and West. 48 States are reporting a rise in confirmed cases over the past two weeks. States leading the charge in new cases are Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Arizona. The average number of deaths/cases in the U.S. is 3.56% compared to 4.07% for the world.”