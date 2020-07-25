Maryville School District welcomed new faces to the district’s classroom leadership with a new teacher orientation July 15. Those present and their duties were front: Kiana Bennett, Eugene Field first level; Katherine Phillips, Eugene Field special education; Tim Conn, Learning Center teacher; Kallyn Carl, Eugene Field third level; Liz Schieber, Eugene Field third level; Stacy Eychaner, middle school eighth grade math; back: Mollee Welter, Eugene Field first level; Kendey Eaton, Northwest Technical School business education; Maggie Graves, middle school physical education; Jami Dowis, Early Childhood Center special education; Beth Wonderly, Eugene Field third level; Hannah Morris, high school special education; and Wendy Eloe, high school social studies.