Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 14 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 112 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 112 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. Forty-one individuals are no longer in isolation. Two individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and have since been released.

The affected individuals include three males between 10-19 years of age, two females and five males between 20-29 years of age, two females 30-39 years of age, and two females between 60-69 years of age. Nine of the individuals have known exposures to positive cases. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.