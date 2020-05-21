“UFC or Ultimate Fighting Championship is a mixed-martial-arts competition that was one of the first professional sports to be held since the Covid-19 shutdown. On May 9th UFC 249 took place in Jacksonville, FL. Professional sports were considered ‘essential services’ in Florida. This map displays the U.S. fighters by hometown, that are ranked among the top 15, in the twelve weight divisions (8 men & 4 women). The U.S. accounts for 83 or 47% of the 173 fighters followed by Brazil with 37, Russia with 14 and England & Mexico with 4 each.”