By Kathryn Rice

The Maryville Hineline Home Furnishings Inc. store reopened May 4 to once again offer furniture, accessories and flooring.

General Manager Kyle Beggs said Hineline’s two Iowa stores in Shenandoah and Harlan reopened May 1. Beggs had J&S Cleaning Service clean and disinfect the front entryway and carpet throughout the store on May 2 to prepare for opening.

To maintain the six feet social distancing at the checkout counter, furniture has been placed around it and the stools have been removed. Surfaces, such as doors and counters, are cleaned each morning before opening and then periodically throughout the day.

“We’re doing this just to make sure we have done as much as we can,” Beggs said.

He said the majority of customers are taking the time to see the selection of the item they want, but are not spending additional time at the store. Also there are fewer people who are just looking but they are just grateful to be out of their homes.

Hineline offers delivery service and has been quite busy. Beggs said the company abides by the customers’ wishes. If they want the furniture put on a front porch, driveway or in a garage, Hineline is more than happy to oblige. They will also come in and set up the furniture. The delivery crew will wear masks or not, according to the customers’ requests. Most of the customers have preferred the traditional set-up in their homes.

“We try to strike a balance between being cautious and serving the customer the way they want to be served,” Beggs said.

Business has been normal for the sale and installation of flooring, Beggs said.

Hineline is well stocked, as orders have been delivered to the store throughout the closure. Beggs said there were over 150 La-Z-Boy recliners in stock. The company made the decision to accept deliveries. Beggs considers it fortunate that Hineline has been in business for over 50 years and has always been fiscally conservative to weather the period with no sales.

Another side effect from the COVID-19 shutdown has been the shutdown of furniture manufacturers. Beggs said the ones he orders from are up and running now. However, special orders will be a little slower because of the delays.

The Maryville Hineline store has over 33,000 square feet. Beggs said the store doesn’t have to worry about store capacity during this time and it is easy to maintain the social distancing and cleaning requirements.

Hineline is located at 1411 South Main Street in Maryville. Store hours are 9 am to 5:30 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays; 9 am to 7 pm, Thursdays; 9 am to 5 pm, Saturdays; and 1 to 5 pm, Sundays. The phone is 660.562.0003 and online at hinelinehomefurnishings.com.