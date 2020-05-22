Michael Wayne Graham, 75, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born October 8, 1944, in Grinnell, IA, to Robert Crawford Graham and Wanda Winters Graham. After graduating from BGM Community School in 1963, he earned his bachelor of arts in education from Simpson College in 1967 and his masters of science in education in 1973 from Drake University. He completed his doctorate in education in 1985 from Iowa State University, Ames, IA.

On June 16, 1973, he married Diane Willand at Sion Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, IA. She preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Friday, May 22 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville for family. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with a graveside service open to family and friends.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to Mosaic Hospice or Maryville Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.