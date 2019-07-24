This year’s Hopkins Picnic will be held August 1 through 3 and will feature a quilt show at the Hopkins Community Building.

Entries will be accepted from 3 to 8 pm, Wednesday, July 31 and from 8 am to 10 am, Thursday, August 1.

Participants can choose one of several categories to enter their creation into including: machine quilted, hand quilted, embroidered, appliqued, tied, baby and wall-hangings, table toppers and runners. There will also be a category for antique quilts which will not be judged.

The show also includes entries for knitting and crocheting, youth 16 years and under, handiwork, craft and miscellaneous and flower arrangements.

There will be three cash prizes, ribbons in each category and a Best of Show award.

The quilts will be open to the public for viewing from 5 to 10 pm on all three days of the festival.

For more information, contact LaDonna Blackford at 660.778.3797, Lois Brand at 660.778.3476 or Sandy Alexander at 660.778.3834 and 660.254.3993.

All items must be picked up after 9 pm, Saturday night or from 1 to 2 pm on Sunday, August 4.