The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on May 15 to handle the following school district business.

In closed session, the following extra duty positions were approved: Brandon Phipps as athletic director, summer conditioning director, assistant varsity football coach; Tayne Fast, assistant athletic director; Selina Talmadge, head varsity volleyball coach, senior sponsor; Alan Calfee, junior high head boys basketball, football, track coach and freshman sponsor; Kyle Wallinga, assistant JH football coach, senior sponsor; Denny Fast, head varsity and JH girls basketball coach; Steven Marriott, assistant JH girls basketball coach; Shelly Marriott, JH girls basketball cheer coach; Jacob Sunderman, head varsity baseball coach; Bill Blay, head varsity and JH cross country coach; Bailey Schmidt, head varsity and JH football cheer coach; Melissa Cook, assistant varsity football cheer coach; Anthony Christian, head varsity football coach; Michael Trautz, assistant varsity football coach; Lindsi Jackson, head varsity track coach; Kristine Price, play co-director, sixth grade sponsor; Linda Babcock, play co-director, junior class sponsor; Beth Wennihan, yearbook, FBLA, freshman class sponsor; Arlene Ward, newspaper, junior class sponsor; Jerod Downing, varsity and JH scholar bowl coach, eighth grade sponsor; Jennifer Baudler, high school student council sponsor; Tonya Bell, middle school student council sponsor; Bethany Wonderly, elementary student council sponsor; Vanessa Shipley, FTA, FCCLA, sophomore class sponsor; Nicki Honan, FFA, sixth grade sponsor; Lori Snead, MAP and EOC testing director; Holly Brady, special education director; Matt Shipley, sophomore class sponsor; Jennifer Downing, eighth grade sponsor; Jessie Lundy, seventh grade sponsor; and Bradley Sheeley, seventh grade sponsor and music concert coordinator.

The board members received training on Google Drive and setting up their emails.

A transfer was approved from the incidental to the special revenue fund for up to $150,000. This will cover salaries for the June, July and August pay periods.

The community weight room contracts were updated and community members will be able to continue using the facility.

Superintendent Shannon Nolte was approved to be the authorized representative for state and federal programs.

The Head Start agreement for 2019-20 was approved.

Nolte reported on two new traditions for graduating seniors as part of the district’s Launch our Lifelong Leaders initiative. The first was decision day, where each senior signed a letter of intent on their college or career plans in front of the middle and high school students. The second was a senior cap and gown walk down the high school hallway. The entire student body lined the hall as the seniors made the walk.