The 2019 NCAA Division I Softball Regionals dominated ESPN coverage this past weekend. Super Regionals (Sweet Sixteen) will be played this coming weekend.

The SEC accounts for six of the teams. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest rankings over the past five years. The largest symbols include Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and Florida State. All teams, except Oregon, are still alive going into this weekend.

The eight Super Regional winners will play in the College World Series the following week.