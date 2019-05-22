The board of education of Jefferson School met on May 15 to address the following business.

Reports were given by teachers, Angie Lane and Jackie Carlson, and principals, Charley Burch and Tim Jermain, who also presented the superintendent’s report.

The board approved the purchasing of an eight-gallon carpet extractor for carpet cleaning from Hillyard, Kansas City, for $2,945.07.

The audit engagement letter from Marsh, Espey and Merrill was accepted.

The special education evaluation was approved.

Food Service Director Deanna Cozine’s 2019-20 hourly rate of pay was increased to $11.25.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, June 26.