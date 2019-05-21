Enel Green Power North America, Inc., Boston, MA-based renewable company, recently announced it has signed a power purchase agreement between its subsidiary White Cloud Wind Project, LLC, and Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc. (AECI).

In line with the agreement, AECI will purchase the entire output generated by the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind project, currently in development in Nodaway County.

“Utilities across the country are increasingly turning to Enel Green Power to help diversify their energy supply through renewables,” Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power North America said. “Through our new White Cloud wind project, we are expanding our presence in Missouri providing zero-emission, locally-sourced energy to its citizens. Looking ahead, we are continuing to scout for similar deals across the US to support our growth in this country while fueling nationwide energy demand in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable fashion.”

White Cloud is expected to begin construction in the second half of 2019, with commercial operation due by the end of 2020.

The power purchase agreement is the first announced by Enel Green Power North America since its recent acquisition of Tradewind Energy, the Lenexa, KS-based developer of White Cloud. Enel Green Power and Tradewind have been strategic development partners since 2006 supporting EGP’s growth in the US wind market. Over the course of this partnership, EGP successfully built and began operations of around 3.9 GW of capacity developed by Tradewind.

In Missouri, Enel Green Power North America currently operates the 300 MW Rock Creek wind farm, located in Atchison County.