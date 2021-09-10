Genevieve “Genny” Cecilia Wilmes Jermain, 79, Burlington Jct, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 29, 1942, in Maryville, to William Henry and Laura Louise Thompson Wilmes. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1960. She had lived in Maryville, then the Guilford and Conception areas, and moved to Burlington Jct. in 1972.

On April 20, 1963, she married Vincent L. Jermain at the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, September 8 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Burlington Jct. The burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

