Pauline Elizabeth Hayden Bailey, 104, Maryville, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born January 21, 1917, in Maryville, to William and Nettie McCarty Hayden. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

Mrs. Bailey’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.