The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has set the date for the 2021 Municipal Election Candidate Forum to be at 7 pm, Wednesday, March 31 in the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at the Maryville High School.

The chamber will welcome each candidate for elected office in Nodaway County to introduce themselves and answer questions that voters would pose. The candidate forum will be recorded and posted on April 1.

If an individual chooses to join the event in person, face covering and social distancing mitigations will be required, as well as a sign-in sheet to be signed upon entrance.

Each candidate will be given time to introduce themselves; following the introductions, moderators representing the local media will pose questions to the candidates. The chamber will also allow pre-submitted audience questions which should be submitted to the chamber by email to director@maryvillechamber.com or in person at the event.

“One of the major focuses of the chamber of commerce is advocacy.” Gentry Martin, president of the board of directors, said of the candidate forum. “That often means advocating for our businesses to elected officials, but it also means bringing our elected officials to the citizens of Nodaway County. Bridging the gap between elected office and the citizens is important to ensuring they think of our community when they are in the office and know our concerns directly from our community members. The chamber is happy to be the connector in that relationship.”