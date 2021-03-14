Despite multiple obstacles and disruptions in arts education, 70 student artists from 16 different high schools entered works of art for the 2021 AKMA Regional High School Art Exhibition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph.

All exhibits will be on display from Saturday, February 27 until Saturday, April 10.

Among the exhibits will be three pieces from North Nodaway art students: Sydney Whipple, freshman; Olivia Parker and Alyssabeth Roderick, both juniors. Their art teacher is Stacey Meyer.

Whipple’s entry was “Blue Cherry.” Parker’s exhibit was untitled. Alyssabeth Roderick’s piece was titled “White Water Rafting.”

The annual event is an invitational exhibition with over 75 schools from Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas asked to participate. A limited number of students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. This year, 76 works of art were presented for judging. Artworks were divided into nine categories and three judges carefully considered and scored each piece. Awards for first, second, and third place were selected in each category. Some categories included an honorable mention award.

Following its mission, the AKMA aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences and nurturing regional artists. The museum is open from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Friday, and from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816.233.7003.