Area vocal students submitted MP3s of performances for the Northwest Region All-District Choir competition by February 1. The performances were rated by three judges from all over the state for each category. The students were notified by February 11.

Jefferson students, Landen Miller and Jenna Mason were named to the all-district choir.

All-district choir members from Maryville High School are front: Emily Pearce and McKenna Liles; back: Cassidy Kline, Zeke Morrow, and Mitchell Meyers.