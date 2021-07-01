Catherine Sue Miller Palmer, 61, Maryville, died Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1959, in Maryville, to Dale and Barbara Miller.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 10 at the First Christian Church, Maryville. Interment to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Donations may be made to the Nodaway County Historical Society.

