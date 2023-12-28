Carmen Edelle Smith Moore was born September 9, 1930, in Sheridan to Samuel Bertie Smith and Retha Clutter. Her early school years were spent in the Guilford area. She passed her GED as a grandmother to serve as a good example to her grandchildren.

On December 17, 1947, she married Francis Marcellus Moore. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker and a dedicated farm wife.

Mrs. Moore’s body has been cremated. A private service will be held.

Memorials can be made to High Prairie Cemetery.

