Delbert Chesnut, 80, Skidmore, passed away January 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 20, 1940 at the family home south of Skidmore. He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1958. Delbert joined the Marines after graduating. He was honorably discharged from the Marines. He lived and worked a short time in Rockford, IL, before moving back to Skidmore to farm and truck the rest of his life. He drove for Williams Lawn Seed in Maryville for a number of years.

Services will be held at 10 am, Friday, January 8 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, January 7 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Quitman Cemetery c/o Cheryl Chesnut, 29136 Hwy 113, Skidmore, MO 64487, AsceraCare Hospice 310 E. Price Ave, Suite B, Savannah, MO 64485 or a memorial of your choice.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.