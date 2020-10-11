Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

879 confirmed cases; 16 probable cases

111 active cases

774 released from isolation

39 total hospitalizations

2 current hospitalizations

10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

2 males between 20-29 years of age

2 males between 30-39 years of age

2 females and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.