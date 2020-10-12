Sandra Stiens, owner of the property located at 1106 East Thompson Street, Maryville, is the September winner of the Beautification Award Program. Stiens has beautiful landscaping on her property and has done an outstanding job with both the front and back of her home. Mayor Ben Lipiec made the presentation recently.

Every month from April to October, the City awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the Maryville’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.

Those who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, please contact City Hall at 660.562.8012 or visit www.maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2020.