Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1945 confirmed cases; 303 probable cases

 103 active cases

 2127 released from isolation

 142 total hospitalizations

 8 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 0-9 years of age

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 1 male between 70-79 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.