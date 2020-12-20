An opportunity is available to spread Christmas cheer to nursing home residents by sending Christmas cards to the residents.

With families and friends unable to visit, Christmas cards or well wishes would lighten the loneliness for the individuals spending their Christmas in a nursing home or extended care facility.

Address the cards to “resident” and mail to:

• Bristol Manor, 323 East Summit Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.

• Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville, MO 64468.

• Village Care Center, 819 East Edwards Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

• Maryville Living Center, 524 North Laura Street, Maryville, MO 64468. Cards may also be placed on the table outside the front door. The items will be held for two days before being given to the residents.

• Maryville Chateau, 1101 East Fifth Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

• Parkdale Manor, 814 West South Avenue, Maryville, MO 64468.

• Nodaway Nursing Home, 22371 State Highway 46, Maryville, MO 64468.

The St. Francis Hospital Foundation is collecting “Thank you” cards to give to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s 500 employees. These may be sent to: St. Francis Hospital Foundation, in care of Megan Jennings, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.