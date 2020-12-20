The Northwest Missouri State University women’s and men’s basketball teams will not compete this week in scheduled doubleheaders at Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Northwest and Pittsburg State will make up the postponed doubleheader January 2, 2021, in Pittsburg, KS. The start time is set for 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

The Bearcat men will travel to Missouri Western January 19 to make up a missed contest from this past weekend. The Bearcats and Griffons will tangle at 7 pm in the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph. A limited number of tickets will be available for online purchase for immediate family members of Northwest student-athletes to which that process will be facilitated through the Bearcat athletics office. Currently, no tickets are available for purchase to the general public.

The final rescheduled event will be a women’s/men’s doubleheader at Missouri Southern set for February 2. The Bearcats and Lions will square off at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm in Joplin.

The Bearcat women are off to a 3-2 start in MIAA play and are not scheduled to play again until January 2 at Pittsburg State.

The No. 1-ranked Northwest men have posted a 3-0 mark in league action and are set to return to action December 31 at Northeastern State in an already rescheduled matchup.