Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 116 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 116 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. Forty-six individuals are no longer in isolation. Three individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and two have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female between 20-29 years of age, one female between 40-49 years of age, one female between 50-59 years of age, and one male between 50-59 years of age. All four individuals are close contacts to known positive cases. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is increased community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.