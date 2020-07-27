Due to the recent staffing shortages the Maryville Aquatic Center will be closed through Sunday, August 2, 2020 and will re-open Monday, August 3, 2020.

All swim lessons and aerobic classes are postponed until further notice as participants will be notified when they are re-starting.

This temporary closure is only for the Maryville Aquatic Center and aquatic programming.

All other MPR facilities and programs are open and operating with the City’s Mask Requirement Ordinance in effect.

Maryville Park Board and MPR Staff ask that you please respect others while you are enjoying the parks and facilities by following the CDC guidelines to help against the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

Please know that this has and will continue to be a stressful time for us all, and the Park Board along with MPR Staff greatly appreciates your patience as we all deal with this pandemic.

Please stay safe. Maryville Strong!

Maryville Park & Recreation Board