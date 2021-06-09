The May reports filed by Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunzinger follows.

R&M Shooters LLC, 309 N. Market St., Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 11

Critical: No anti-siphon device on mop sink faucet.

Non-Critical: No test kits for sanitizer, damaged floor tiles on men’s restroom, mop board missing under urnals, some missing/damaged trim in both restrooms, ventilation missing in men’s restroom, non-functioning in womens, no food handlers training.

Scooters Coffee, 1308 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 11

Critical: No anti-siphon device on pitcher rinse.

Non-Critical: No paper towels at backroom handsink, very bad door seals on both turbo-air DHL door units in back room, bad door seal on under counter refrigerator unit, dirt buildup along edges of floor in main work area, stained ceiling tiles.

KFC, 1622 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on May 12

Critical: Anti-siphon device on mop sink is missing and plugged, backroom handsink faucet not working.

Non-Critical: Mop board tile broken in numerous places, several stained ceiling tiles and one light cover with water in it in lobby, both restrooms could use a light cleaning.

Junction T, 19560 US Highway 71, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection on May 18

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage, not all refrigeration units have thermometers, several unshielded light bulbs, no food safety training.

Rick’s Country Store, 301 South First, Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection on May 18

Critical: None

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerator units have thermometers, popcorn scoop handle in popcorn.

Dollar General #7218, 925 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 20

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Uncovered trash can in restroom, no thermometer in drink coolers, black shelving dusty, used paper towel on shelf, open sucker, open Reeses, two cups of half liquid, straw wrappers all on shelves; stained ceiling tiles, damaged floor tiles, dirty floors, peeling paint on back storeroom, back door seal torn.

Rexius Nutrition, 1506 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 19

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage, thermometers missing from refrigerator/freezer units.

Turkey Run Flea Market, Pop Henry, 33982 St. Highway NN, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection on May 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Turkey Run Flea Market, Dawn Brown, 33982 St. Highway NN, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection on May 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Turkey Run Flea Market, Rust Bucket Ice Cream, 33982 St. Highway NN, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection on May 21

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No ingredient labeling, sanitizer test kit not available.

Dollar Tree #5177, 1402 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 24

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, couple of boxes of foam cups and one box of foam plates stored on floor.

Non-Critical: Stained/soiled carpets, restroom vents dirty, mens restroom exhaust fan/vent loose from ceiling, front doors propped open, no food handlers training.

Kool Katz, 811 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on May 24

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle by grill, box of win cups stored on floor in lobby.

Non-Critical: Backdoor, not latching.

Goff Grocery, 119 West Main, Burlington Jct, low priority

Routine inspection on May 25

Critical: Farm fresh eggs not labeled.

Non-Critical: Box of car cups stored on floor in backroom, corrected on site; cloth towel in bottom of prep table refrigerator, corrected on site; unshielded lights in back storeroom.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Complaint inspection on May 25

Critical: Foods prepared must be date marked unless used within 24 hours, buffet foods out of temperature, dead insects in light covers in kitchen.

Non-Critical: No sanitizer test strips, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, ice scoops on counter at north waitress station, handle in ice at south waitress station, scoop on ice machine in kitchen; cups without handles being used for scoops, bins without lids or lids made of cardboard, dumpster lids open, water heater room floor dirty, floor dirty under soda machine in north waitress station, back door tied open, corrected on site, bottom shelf of several tables in kitchen badly rusted; mildew on cardboard on shelves in north waitress station.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on May 26

Critical: Dead cockroaches in electric panel by restrooms and a few dead/dying roaches by mop sink, also few gnats noticed.

Non-Critical: Loose ceiling tile in womens restroom, pitted floor in front of electric panel room.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on May 27

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: None.