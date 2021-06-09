Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/1/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Approved: Recorder fee report for May 2021; clerk’s fee report for May 2021.

Accounts payable: Checks #78647-78676.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Wilmes Tire for tires for 2017 Ford Intercept; Road and Bridge to J&A Traffic for 911 signs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, zero statement from Schraeder Law Firm.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, updated the commission on the status of bridges and the communication with CenturyLink on lines.

Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins gave the commission an update on a discussion she had with Todd Schuler with the Missouri State Auditor’s office on the process of the distribution of funds from the windmills for Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Board.

Jenkins updated the commission on the status of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds and reviewed an email sent by the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on frequently asked questions on the ARPA.

Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.

A call was put in to Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT regarding a follow-up email she had sent in regards to the guardrail on Old Route CC. MoDOT’s recommendation to add object markers. An end shoe on the guardrail is not required due to the posted speed limit and the amount of travel on the road. A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, to relay the information. Wilson stated the object markers would not be set until concrete work is done.

A call was put in and an email sent to Ky Hill with soil and water regarding Road #90 in Atchison Township.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #755 and a tube replacement on Road #744 both in White Cloud Township and Road #777 in Hughes Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with a landowner on Road #175 in Hopkins Township to discuss repair options.

A call was taken from a resident of Jackson Township with road issues.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/8/2021. The motion passed.