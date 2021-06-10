Judy Ann Parker, 77, Maryville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 9, 1944, in Dothan, AL, to John and Mary Young Stephens. She was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia, AL.

Graveside services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. There will be no visitation held.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

