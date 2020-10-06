The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is urging Missourians to get flu vaccinations this October.

Typically, less than half of Missouri adults get a flu vaccine. Over 100,000 Missourians become sick with the flu in a normal year. Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 significantly overlap. Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, chills, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

DHSS said it is unknown how a person would be affected by experiencing both viruses at the same time.

Flu vaccinations are available now. Nodaway County Health Center is offering flu vaccinations from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday in October. The health center is closed Monday, October 12 for Columbus Day. Children may receive vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment. For more information, call 660.562.2755.

Individuals seeking vaccinations should bring their insurance card. The health center can bill most companies and Medicare. If an individual has insurance with a non-covered insurance carrier, the cost is a $20 suggested donation which covers the cost of the vaccination. The health center will provide a receipt, that can be submitted to the person’s insurance.

Rogers Pharmacy, 125 East South Avenue, Maryville, is open 8 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 8 am to 2 pm, Saturdays. The pharmacy has both quadrivalent and for those age 65 and older, high-dose vaccines. The pharmacy can give flu shots to those age seven and older.

Rogers can bill most insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare. The cash price for the quadrivalent is $30 and for high dose is $65. Car side vaccinations are available if requested by calling 660.562.2300.

Besides getting a flu shot, other preventative procedures, similar to COVID-19, include hand washing, covering coughs and keeping sick people at home. The health center has reported a handful of flu cases in September.