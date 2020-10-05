This year has been about change, and there are changes to the 25th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat in Maryville planned to be held from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 29.

The first change is the event will now be under the auspices of the Maryville Pride Lions Club. The Pride Lions have been participating in the event for several years and have stepped up to being the sponsor.

The second change is about contacts of participating firms and groups. Instead of in-person, Kathy Rice, Maryville Pride Lions president, will be contacting past participants by phone or email. Businesses, churches, organizations and others can sign up for the event through Friday, October 9. Rice can be reached at 660.582.1742, 660.562.4747 or kathsmagic@gmail.com.

Recommendations for business participants this year include setting up outside of the business, wearing a mask, placing candy into child’s bag, basket or bucket. Gloves or hand sanitizer and social distancing are also recommended.

Area schools have been contacted and most are willing to send a flyer of the event electronically to parents.

“This has become a Maryville tradition with everyone from the children and parents, to the downtown merchants and businesses looking forward to it each year.” Rice, the event coordinator, said. “With the uncertainties of this year, I, along with the Pride Lions, wanted to provide some normalcy.

“However, we urge everyone to use commonsense. If this year, you feel the event is not right for you as a business or for your family as trick or treaters, it’s okay to not participate,” Rice said.

For participants outside the downtown area, there are a limited number of spaces available around the Courthouse square.