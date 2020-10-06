Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

820 confirmed cases; 3 probable cases

85 active cases

728 released from isolation

33 total hospitalizations

6 current hospitalizations

10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 male between 20-29 years of age

1 female between 50-59 years of age

1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.