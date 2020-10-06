Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 820 confirmed cases; 3 probable cases
- 85 active cases
- 728 released from isolation
- 33 total hospitalizations
- 6 current hospitalizations
- 10 deaths
The affected individuals include:
- 1 male between 20-29 years of age
- 1 female between 50-59 years of age
- 1 male between 70-79 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
