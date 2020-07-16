Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 43 confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Twenty-eight of the 43 cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individuals are a male between 40-49 years of age, a female between 40-49 years of age, and three males between 0-9 years of age. The individuals are residents of Nodaway County and isolated at a private residence. The individuals

are contacts to a known positive COVID-19 case.

If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.