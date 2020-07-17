Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces a Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now forty-four confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Twenty-eight of the forty-four cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individual is a male between 10-19 years of age and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is a household contact to a known positive COVID-19 case, and is isolated in a private residence.

If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this 4virus.