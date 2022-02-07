Northwest Missouri State University was the host for a business roundtable January 27 featuring Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

With Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman leading the event, the roundtable included Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Jack Morris, Nucor plant manager, Scott James, Kawasaki Motors director of operations, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel and Assistant City Manager Ryan Hieland, along with several individuals from Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western State, Buchanan County and St. Joseph Chamber being among the 20 leaders seated. The topics the governor wanted the group to study were workforce development involving education opportunities from the early childhood age to postsecondary age emphasizing possible certification for the trades careers.

Parson noted the state’s unemployment rate is 3.3 percent, which is lower than what it was pre-COVID. He touted a new state program called Fast Track which allows individuals to complete certification for several occupations on a quicker time period, with a increased emphasis for those who are not traditional age for university studies. He provided an example of a 25-year-old female who did not complete any postsecondary education earlier in life who can now achieve appropriate certification to allow for salary increases and advancement within a career field.

He spoke about the proposed three-phased plan that will build from one phase to the next from 2022 through 2024. Currently about 80 percent of the Fast Track participants are women.

Blackford inquired about the status of any professional mental health resources being included in the state workforce development programs. Parson answered that healthcare, such as mental healthcare, could be a sister program to the Fast Track initiative.

James posed the question of present and future childcare needs being met for workforce development improvements. Within the 2022-23 state budget proposed by Parson is $722 million slotted to address childcare needs.

Much of Parson’s comments spoke to partnership relationships between businesses, education entities and government leaders. Broadband access was also noted as a key player for workforce development within the realm of education offerings and other avenues for much of rural Missouri.

At the press gathering after the roundtable event, Parson shared another piece of his proposed budget. Infrastructure needs are being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act with the $2.6 billion received at the state from the federal government through 2026. He told that $100 million is allocated in his budget through MoDOT to improve the state’s lettered routes. At another meeting later that day, Nodaway County Commissioner Chris Burns noted Nodaway County is one of the top counties in the state with the most miles of lettered highways and the $100 million would be welcomed.