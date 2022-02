Hayden Ferry, a South Nodaway senior and Platte Valley football player, signed his national letter of intent to play football at Baker University in Baldwin City, KS. At the ceremony were: front, his mother, Shawna Davis, Hayden, Platte Valley Head Football Coach Johnnie Silkett, and his father, Eric Ferry; back, brother, Dylan Carden.

Hayden plans to study graphic design as he furthers his education at Baker.