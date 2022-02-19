Although the Skidmore City Council members liked the idea of the proposed business and community welcome sign, they decided at the February 10 meeting to not allow it on city property.

Proposed by Skidmore resident and business owner, Kim Fetterer, the signs would be placed at the three entrances to Skidmore and will feature city businesses, churches and organizations. Fetterer plans to continue the project and place the signs on private land.

A water leak caused by a broken pipe had caused the city to issue a boil advisory at the end of January. The leak was repaired by Strueby Plumbing and Trenching for $1,186.03. If residents notice a change in water pressure, they are asked to notify the city as soon as possible because it could be a pipe break. City Clerk Meagan Morrow estimates the water loss was 18 percent for January before the water leak.

The city made the decision to hire Loren Messner, Mound City, as the contractor to begin work on the Skidmore Depot Museum. He was the only contractor to put a bid in, $15,000, which is more than the city can afford at this time. The city stated Messner can’t exceed $6,000. A grant was received for approximately $5,000 which is limited to window repairs, ADA upgrades and replacement of outside siding.

The social media policy was again tabled. Discussion was held on including the policy in the employee handbook.

In the employee handbook, the council approved paying full-time employees 12 federal holidays. Comp time was approved. Work comp time must be approved in advance by the mayor or a member of the council. Paid funeral leave for a full-time employee may be granted for up to five working days for a deceased spouse, child, mother, father, sister or brother and three days for a mother-in-law, father-in-law, grandparents or any other relative residing permanently with and dependent of the employee.

Jonathan Eckstein of PeopleServices, Inc. gave a report on the sewer plant lab results. The sewer line crossing a creek 500 feet north of the water line has been leaking and a temporary repair has been made. Eckstein is estimating $50,000 to repair it. Strueby Plumbing has not given an estimate for the repair. Alderman Tracy Shewey suggested the repairs would need to be bid out.

Morrow is going to need to open three banking accounts to handle the money for the water and sewer projects and the CARE Acts funds. A USDA audit said the city needed to separate the water and sewer projects monies from the Skidmore operating funds.

The mileage rate was increased to 58¢ per mile.

The water/sewer deposit for renters was raised to $200. The property owners rate will remain at $100. The minimum monthly bill for water and sewer in Skidmore is $91 per month.

A renewal of the city’s SAMS/DUNS subscription is needed for the grants and loans necessary for the sewer plant project.

Alderman Teresa Carter is going to purchase $140 worth of white pine and redbud saplings to be planted at the cemetery as a windbreak.

In the February 7 closed session, Martin Charles was hired on a 90-day probation period to be the new maintenance operator. He will be paid $15 per hour and will start certification courses immediately. He will work full time during the busy season and 20 hours per week during the winter or off months.

Morrow’s pay was raised to $15 per hour effective immediately, to continue at 35 hours per week and up to 40 hours per week when needed.