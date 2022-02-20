Maryville High School senior Cleo Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer and attend Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, on February 11.

She is surrounded, in front, by her sisters, Lacy Gallagher and Sam Johnson, her mother, Alex Gallagher, and her father, Jared Gallagher; in the back are her friends, Athena Groumoutis and Katie Weiss, her brother, Payton Johnson, club soccer coach, Carlos Trombini, MHS Assistant Soccer Coach Chase Tolson and MHS Head Coach Jesus Gonzalez.

Cleo plans to major in mathematics and finance at Wayne State.