Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/2/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for January 2023, Creal Clark & Seifert ADA ramp, Sheriff Department annual certification.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81975-82017.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Beemer’s Muffler for repairs for unit 713; to Kiesler Police Supply for equipment; circuit court to Judge Robert Rice for fee reimbursement; road and bridge Gray Oil for fuel; sheriff to Stonehenge Properties LLC for Annual Service Agreement; to Pickup Palace for equipment.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Steve Hobbs, Missouri Association of Counties executive director, Jefferson Township 2022 financial statement, email from Acciona Energy, 2023 Thomas’ Lawn Care, Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, sheriff agency report for January 2023), vehicle list for February 2023, thank you from The Ministry Center.

Burns reported he had worked on a light sensor in a restroom at the Administration Center and adjusted a setting for the thermostat that controls the storage and garage areas while in the building on February 7.

The commission reviewed and electronically signed the Equitable Sharing Agreement & Certification (ESAC) Annual Report as submitted by Marla Finney from the sheriff’s department.

Merlin Adkins with The Ministry Center reporting on funding for 2023 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Government update commission on the Reconnecting Grant.

Calls made to Corner Stone Roofing, Seaman & Schuske in regards to the roof of the Administration Center.

Sheriff Department’s Scott Wedlock discussed AED machines and possibly installing them in the Courthouse, upstairs, and Sheriff’s office. Wedlock will look into pricing.

Road and bridge reviewed pricing and signed a quote contract to purchase a dump truck from Premier Truck Group.

Bid opening was held for county bridge packages #0576006, #06577008, #1013006, #0805000. Present were Brian Engel, road and bridge supervisor, Russ Placek, Oden Enterprises and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates. Only one bid was submitted. Walk made a motion to accept the bid submitted by Oden Enterprises for all bridge packages. All were in favor.

A resident of Jefferson Township spoke with the commission concerning Road #643 and adding ¼ mile of CART Rock.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/14/2023.